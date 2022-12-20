Concert/Artist Review: LA Singer JORDY is the Life of the Party While He Plays Iconic Troubadour





JORDY opens his show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood on Dec 4. JORDY is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, and for his new album, he drew inspiration from Lauv and Troye Sivan, according to his website. Photos by Beth Gonzales

Catchy melodies, hard-hitting choruses and relating to the younger generation is not foreign to Chicago-born singer/songwriter JORDY. Now based in Los Angeles, JORDY’s songs touch on relationships, loneliness and inspires fans to get through life’s ups and downs with smiles on their faces.

JORDY draws influence from popular artists Troye Sivan and Lauv with a perfect pop formula and songs illustrating the young queer experience. During his show at the historical West Hollywood venue, The Troubadour, on Dec. 4, he told the crowd he desired to make songs he needed as a kid — songs that would have helped him feel ownership in the music he heard as he grew up and discovered his identity.

JORDY’s opening act, Blu Eyes, performs after recent Berkley School of Music graduate, PIAO at The Troubadour on Dec. 4. The audience knew the words to almost every song by both opening acts.

JORDY has been on the road this entire fall and winter, and he headlined the show Sunday, Dec. 4 with special guests PIAO and Blu Eyes. JORDY started the set with new songs such as “IDK SH!T,” and “Friends,” he brought out artist Emma Lov, originally featured on the track.

Emma Lov makes a guest appearance to sing “Friends,” JORDY’s recent hit with the singer on Dec. 4. NYC singer/songwriter Emma Lov has been performing since age 13.

JORDY also sang some tunes for his older fans such as his 2018 single “Just Friends,” and he covered Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”

JORDY made his festival debut at Lollapalooza over the summer, where he played the T-Mobile mainstage, according to his website. When JORDY’s song “Long Distance” found itself viral on TikTok, he was almost immediately thrown into TV appearances and singing with a label. He released his first full-length album, “Mind Games,” last year — featuring one of the show-stopping final songs on the setlist “Trevor.“

Some lyrics from Trevor say, “How do you make it look so damn easy / To be someone I’ll never be / I know it’s dumb but I wish I was Trevor.”

JORDY smiles, jumps and dances while performing on-stage at the Troubadour on Dec.4. JORDY started the show with recent up-beat hit “IDK SH!IT.”

After the internet success following “Long Distance,” JORDY made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was also nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Social Star Award earlier this year.

JORDY’s music feels like carefree fun, and this show had an overly positive energy. As dedicated fans make their way to the front to hear JORDY’S little anecdotes between songs, the room filled with love and support. There was nothing cuter then looking up to see his parents in the balcony — proudly dancing their hearts out.





JORDY gets up close and personal with fans at the small and intimate venue Dec. 4. JORDY saw internet fame when his 2021 song “Long Distance” became a hit on TikTok.

Based on the line-up this night at the Troubadour, it is clear raw songwriting and enthusiastic pop music performances are important to JORDY and what he aims to do with his honest music. JORDY has “a heart-on-sleeve approach to modern popmusic, and his music explores themes of rejection and loneliness through the lens of hope and empowerment,” according to his website.

JORDY has a conversational songwriting and performing style, and by spilling secrets and stories on-stage, JORDY makes the crowd apart of the story. He is only on the upswing; he sang some unreleased songs at the show and continues experiencing life as a “20-something” in Los Angeles, and he is ready to put it all in a song.

