‘Book it’ to Little Free Libraries: Book Access for All

A Little Free Library sits in the sun Jan. 26, in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Little Free Libraries have helped with book access, low literacy rates and sustainability, according to littlefreelibrary.org. Photo by Beth Gonzales

Little Free Library frequenter Chloe Guild said she could not help “her shelf” and traveled around her home state of Minnesota looking for little free libraries — little, wooden book homes nestled throughout neighborhoods and cities — and donating over 100 books, making a viral Tik Tok in the process.

Little Free Libraries, a nonprofit run out of St. Paul, Minnesota, promotes book access 24/7 for children and adults, with over 150,000 registered LFLs in the United States alone, according to their website. LFLs got their start in 2009 when Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin built a model of a small schoolhouse in honor of his mother, who loved to read.

Bol filled it with books and put it in his front yard, according to the LFL website, creating the first Little Free Library.

Today, Guild said she found many unique and themed LFLs in her area and beyond, including a fire hydrant theme at a city fire station, a “Tangled” “Rapunzel’s Library” and many with benches for one to sit and enjoy.

“I think LFLs are great for giving new life to what you have and helping the people in your neighborhood — just sharing the joy of what you once loved,” Guild said. “Get it, pass it on to other people; if you outgrow different books in your collection, it’s a great way to just be a good neighbor.”

Little Free Libraries are scattered across over 21 countries, with over 175,000 registered on the official site; this one stands in California in January. Calabasas City Librarian Barbra Lockwood said LFLs are a great way for children to learn to share, and they add a whimsical feeling to any neighborhood. Photo by Beth Gonzales

Museum of Institute and Library Services awarded the Little Free Library organization a major $1.4 million grant to improve literacy among Native American youth, and they donated over 1,500 LFLs to communities across the country and run the Read in Color program to “bring diverse books to Little Free Library book-sharing boxes around the world, distributing books that provide perspectives on racism and social justice, and incorporate experiences from all identities for all readers,” the LFL website says.

Guild donates Beanie Babies in LFLs during her library scavenger hunt in October. LFLs are a great way for children to find adventure and a new joy in reading, Guild said. Photo courtesy of Chloe Guild

Donating to LFLs

Guild said she saw LFLs for many years growing up, but after buying her new home in the artsy area of Minneapolis, she and a friend decided to check the official LFL map on the website and donate over 16 bags of books left by a previous owner — as well as stuffed animals and other treasures. Since she has revisited, almost all her donations were taken.

“I found a mixtape that someone had left — I just think it’s so cool that local artists will share their music, and I love to see ‘Goodnight Moon’ and all the classic kids’ books that I grew up reading in them,” Guild said.

Amelia Paz, 10 years old, finds a new book at an LFL in 2020. Former librarian Lorena Paz said she and her children loved driving around and finding LFLs during the pandemic, when many libraries were closed. Photo courtesy of Lorena Paz

After posting her TikTok, Guild said many librarians interacted with the video and thanked her for spreading books and goodness into the world. Many parents also commented on her video and said their children found “how to” books in LFLs, inspiring them to pick up new hobbies.

Guild and her friends donate over 100 books to LFLs in Minnesota in October. Guild said she dreams of one day owning her own LFL. Photo courtesy of Chloe Guild

“I volunteer at a kids’ church, and they told me they love to go to the little libraries, and a lot of them are in neighborhoods where they might not have access to even buy books,” Guild said. “That is so wonderful that they can have that access.”



A Little Free Library flag sails in the wind in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., on Jan. 26. Over 400 million books are shared through the LFL system, according to littlefreelibary.org. Photo by Beth Gonzales

LFLs for Students, Malibu and the Community

Junior Fatima Reyes said she has seen many LFLs in her Texas hometown and one at The Grove Mall in Los Angeles that included a birdhouse, purple flowers painted on the side and “The Grove” engraved at the top of a brown roof.

Not only does she enjoy finding books on unique topics in LFLs, but she loves the unspoken bond one creates with their community through these little libraries, Reyes said. She believes Pepperdine should have an LFL on campus for students who would like to participate — near the fountain by Elkins or right outside the Caf.

“Somewhere that is easily accessible so students are aware and eager to try it out,” Reyes said.

Barbra Lockwood, city librarian at the City of Calabasas Library, said LFLs are great for increasing literacy, especially in rural areas or even inner cities.

“Years ago, one of our city council members had an idea to leave books around the city on public benches, but people kept bringing them to the library despite them having no library markings,” Lockwood said.

LFL Stewards

LFL steward Leah Ramirez said when she opened her LFL, there were only one or two in her area, and she has loved reading since her avid library trips with her mom and brother as a child.

Infographic by Beth Gonzales

“When I first had my library, someone left me a note thanking me for the library, and I thought it was the sweetest note,” Ramirez said. “I was also given a zucchini a family had grown in their backyard. They told me that they visited my library often and wanted to thank me.”

Ramirez became inspired to have her own LFL after watching an ad promoting LFLs on Disney Channel when her children were younger. She said her husband built it during the pandemic, and her children painted it with rainbows, hearts and suns.

“I thought it would look more inviting and colorful,” Ramirez said.

Leah Ramirez’s LFL, painted by her family in 2020 in California, helps bring books to all who stop by. Ramirez said she has loved reading since a young age. Photo courtesy of Leah Ramirez

Ramirez said she finds books for her LFL through her book club, donations and visiting the public library bookstore. She checks her LFL every morning for signs of activity.

There are over 150,000 LFLs registered in the United States alone, this one sits in California in January. Painted by hand, Ramirez said her Little Free Library adds a whimsical element to her home in California. Photo courtesy of Leah Ramirez

Ramirez promotes her LFL through social media as well as officially registering and buying her “charter number” through the organization. However, she said if one does not feel comfortable sharing their address online, LFLs can still be made popular through word of mouth and people passing by.

The map on the LFL website shows locations nationwide.

“Books can be expensive, especially for kids that need to read a set number of accelerated reading programs,” Ramirez said. “I try to add books for all different grade levels so that there are more to choose from for all who visit.”

Amelia Paz and 7-year-old Oliver Paz enjoy finding a new book at the “Woodley Ridge” LFL in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., in 2020. Paz said Amelia found the “Dork Diaries” series in an LFL, and it became Amelia’s favorite series for years. Photo courtesy of Lorena Paz

In honor of different holidays, Ramirez said she adds books to reflect the holiday and decorates year-round to keep visitors coming “write” back for more. She also includes items such as bookmarks, bubbles and pens.

Guild travels around Minneapolis donating books and stuffed animals to local LFLs in October. LFLs work with city buildings such as outside city halls, libraries, schools and more, according to the LFL website. Photo courtesy of Chloe Guild

LFL Impact Children and Education

Former librarian Lorena Paz said she first heard about LFLs through her job. Paz said after the library hosted a class building LFLs for the community with the local Boy Scouts, the activity became her and her children’s favorite hobby during the pandemic.

“My children and I were still able to put books on hold and do a curbside pickup through our local library, but it wasn’t the same as being able to browse for books,” Paz said. “I joined a Little Free Library group on Facebook and was able to see fun events like scavenger hunts and photo ops. I had a newborn at the time, so it was a nice little adventure for us.”

Paz said LFLs were especially useful during the pandemic and remote learning, and it helped keep her children interested in reading and going outdoors. LFLs helped conquer the isolation slump as well as the summer slump many kids experience due to a lack of inspiration to read over the summer.

“I would say my daughter’s favorite book that we found was a ‘Dork Diaries’ book,” Paz said. “That became her favorite book series — she was even inspired to write to the author, and she received a letter back.”

Adventure and Love of Reading

Ramirez said she has always loved reading. She loved exploring new worlds and after reading “The Baby-sitters Club,” she wondered what it would be like to live in Connecticut.

Most of all, Ramirez said she loves the surprise and unexpected joys of owning and providing a Little Free Library to her community — and the new friends she has met along the way that were “bound” to happen.

“I love hearing my neighbors tell me they love my LFL — it makes me happy,” Ramirez said. “I feel like I am doing something for people in my community. I met a fellow LFL steward, and we have become friendly. We meet for lunch a few times a year and exchange books we’ve read and talk, since we both love the same books. It makes me happy to be sharing the love of reading with others.”

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Beth Gonzales via email: beth.gonzales@pepperdine.edu