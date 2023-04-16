Beyond the Byline: Madison Luc

Perspectives Assistant Madison Luc speaks on the environment at the Graphic and how it allows her to write in a welcoming atmosphere.

“The Graphic is welcoming to anyone regardless of their background, regardless of their opinions,” Luc said. “It’s a place where you can share without being discriminated against.”

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Caitlyn Garcia (caitlyn.garcia@pepperdine.edu) and Gabrielle Salgado (gabrielle.salgado@pepperdine.edu) via email