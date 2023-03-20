Behind the Scenes of the Graphic’s Print Production

The Graphic staff welcomed the Pepperdine community to take a look inside print production as they prepare for the release of The Graphic Print Edition. Monday nights are dedicated to an all-staff budget meeting, discussing and collaborating on coming content for the next two weeks. The various sections of the Graphic gather Tuesday and Wednesday nights to work on content for Friday’s print edition.

Graphic Managing Editor Abby Wilt explains what happens on a weekly basis to produce the print edition.

