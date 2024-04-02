Beach Volleyball Dominates in the First Day of the PCH Invite

Sophomore Gabirella Perez goes for the ball against CUI March 22 at the PCH Invite. Perez and her partner, graduate student Sarlota Svobodova, went 2-0 on the day in their matches. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Beach Volleyball defeated Concordia University Irvine and Colorado Mesa on March 22, for a powerful start in the home PCH Invite. The Waves went 2-0 on the day and are 9-7 on the season.

The Waves started off strong with a 4-1 win over CUI. The first pair to finish was senior Gracie Pedersen and freshman Kaydon Meyers with two sets of scores 21-16 and 21-8.

“It definitely just brought back out confidence, and knowing that we trusted each other helped us dominate,” senior Kristine Briede said.

Junior Madison Oriskovich and Briede finished in two sets with 21-18 and 21-19. Graduate student Aubrey Roberts and redshirt sophomore Emma Bubelis were the third pair to win two sets with scores of 21-11 and 21-17.

“We felt ready from our training and were confident,” Briede said. “We had a really good scout on them and knew what to be ready for.”

Redshirt Sophomore Emma Bubelis serves the ball against Colorado Mesa. The Waves defeated Colorado 4-1 March 22.

The last match to finish was Pepperdine’s third-ranked team, sophomore Gabriella Perez and graduate student Sarlota Svobodova in a three-set battle with their opponent. The pair won in the third set 15-11 making the fourth and final point for the Waves.

The second match of the day was against Colorado Mesa, and the Waves won 4-1 again.

The standout match of the day was on court two with Briede and Oriskovich in a battle with the Mavericks, where the second set had a score of 31-29.

“We’re not that immune to it [long sets], but it was definitely a mental and physical struggle,” Oriskovich said. “But it was nice knowing I had her [Kristine] next to me.”

The pair lost the first set but were able to win the last two for the Pepperdine point.

“They were tested on the second match, and they kept their composure and trusted their training and got the win,” Head Coach Marcio Sicoli said.

On court three, Perez and graduate Svobodova won in two sets with scores of 22-20 and 21-8. Sarlota had key hits over their Maverick opponents to get another Pepperdine point.

“[It was a] great day on offense, and I thought today reflected what we did throughout the week,” Sicoli said.

Junior Madison Oriskovich goes for a hit against Colorado Mesa in the PCH invite. Oriskovich and her partner senior Kristine Briede had a high-scoring second set of 31-29 to get the win against the Mavericks.

On court four, Pederson and Meyers solidified another point for the Waves in a close two sets. Then, court five with sophomore Emi Erickson and freshman Maya McNabney also won in two sets of scores 21-15 and 21-19.

“I thought everyone did amazing,” Oriscovich said. “Everybody really came together as a team and individually.”

Court one had a back-and-forth game with Colorado Mesa but were not able to secure the point, ending the match for a 4-1 win for the Waves.

“When we get to competition, it’s just the time for us to really make official our win, but every win is made at practice,” Sicoli said.

Pepperdine Beach Volleyball will continue the tournament March 24, at LMU against their next two opponents, No. 5 LMU and No. 20 Tulane at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m.

“I’m definitely really excited to play them again,” Briede said. “I feel like, in off season, all the games were close, so I’m excited to get the chance to turn it over.”



