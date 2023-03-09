Back in Barbados: “Outer Banks” Returns For Season Three





JJ Maybank, played by Rudy Pankow; Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline; Cleo, played by Carlacia Grant; John B. Routledge, played by Chase Stokes; and Pope Heyward, played by Jonathan Daviss are hiding in the grassland and look off into the distance in season three of “Outer Banks.” The new season opens with the Pogues stranded on a Caribbean Island. Photo courtesy of Collider

Transparency item: A review provides an informed and opinionated critique. These informed critiques are published to make a recommendation to readers. This review is the opinion of the writer.

The Pogues are looking for treasure once again in a new season of “Outer Banks.” The series returned to Netflix on Feb. 23, and the adventures and drama are elevated this season.

The series premiered April 2020 just in time for a summer watch. Viewers saw tensions play out between the Pogues — the working class, and the Kooks — the elite. While the first two seasons included the search for the merchant gold, the new season proves to be another opportunity for finding treasure — this time for the gold in El Dorado.

Taking place on Kildare Island, the drama between characters and the story plot draws viewers in. The show was a big hit when it first came out as people started dressing like the characters and fantasized of a summer adventure in the OBX (the common acronym for Outer Banks).

Witnessing the Pogues’ determination in finding the Royal Merchant gold in season one and then trying to obtain the gold cross (Cross of Santo Domingo) in season two had its moments of shock and emotion.

The Pogues include John B. Routledge, played by Chase Stokes; JJ Maybank, played by Rudy Pankow; Kiara Carrera (Kie), played by Madison Bailey; Pope Heyward, played by Jonathan Daviss; the Kook who joins the Pogues, Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline; and a new Pogue John B. and Sarah meet on the ship to Nassau in season two, Cleo, played by Carlacia Grant.

In past seasons, the Pogues faced several obstacles from Ward Cameron, played by Charles Esten, and other characters who tried to stop their success in finding the treasure.

Continuing this trend in season three, it seems like someone is always out to get them. While unexpected plot points are always a plus, it can also be nice to see some happy endings with characters.

In season three viewers will find a new villain added to the picture and more high-energy police chases and fights. The audience will also be surprised to see the return of a character reunite with another and the repercussions with that return.

With all the ups and downs, the characters can’t catch a break from all the obstacles they face, even in this season. The Pogues lost the merchant gold to Ward, the cross to Rafe Cameron, played by Drew Starkey and viewers will have to tune in to see if they make it to the gold in El Dorado.

Throughout the search for the gold, there are still emotional and heart-breaking scenes between characters some viewers crave. Seeing the sentimental scenes between the reunion of the Pogues and their parents when they finally return to Kildare Island from being presumed missing was a pivotal moment in season three.

The heart-racing scenes filled with physical and emotional arguments demonstrates the capabilities of the actors — the acting does not disappoint. Scenes between Kie and her parents are heartbreaking.

The tense scenes between Rafe and Barry — played by Nicholas Cirillo — and Rafe and Ward are jaw-dropping and appalling. All the characters seem to fit their role really well and bring a lot of emotion and love to the screen.

Some people started watching the show for the relationships between the rich and the working class and the “summery” vibes of season one, according to Rolling Stone. Season one was filled with more scenes of the group spending time together on the island — being teenagers — and the development of some relationships, but now the adventure seems too much and at times too stressful.

While the series is renewed for a season four, it is not clear what the next season will entail. The cast predicted the future of their characters, according to The Today Show, but some viewers are still uncertain what the story plot may look like. Season three ended on a different note than past seasons and is set 18 months into the future. The writers may be taking a different route in the next season.

The show is No. 1 on Netflix for Top 10 T.V. Shows in the United States and viewers can watch the 10 new episodes on Netflix to see the story unfold.

