An Extra Sense: Music Bridges Memory

Music can transcend not only physical space — but time.

In a hospital, an older woman lies on the bed. A staff member puts headphones over her ears with music she used to listen to.

The woman moves her head. She dances along to the songs playing through the headphones.

This is the Music Memory Project, where caretakers use beloved songs from a patient’s childhood to help dementia and allow their residents to stay present, according to their website.

Professor Jessica Cail’s grandfather, Peter J Re, playing the piano. Re was a graduate of Julliard, professor of music at Colby College and conductor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, wrote Cail in a Feb. 18 email to the Graphic. Photo courtesy of Jessica Cail

Jessica Cail, visiting professor of Psychology, said music is not stored differently from other memories in the brain — and does not live in a specific part of the brain. Rather, memories are indexed, similar to old library systems.

“It’s really easy to attach the emotions conveyed by music to the things that are happening in our life or the experiences that we dream of or hope for,” junior Joseph Sadler said.

Growing up, Sadler said his parents listened to a lot of classic rock, musical theater and classical music.

“My dad would drive us to school every day when I was in first grade and he had a George Gershwin CD,” Sadler said. “The length of ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ was just as long as the drive to school would be.”

Junior Joseph Sadler plays his childhood piano in 2009 in Colorado. Sadler said growing up, his parents would play a lot of classic rock, musical theater and classical music. Photo courtesy of Joseph Sadler

More recently, Sadler said he got a record player for his new apartment — a memory that brings him back to time spent with friends.

“I’ve got a decent amount [of records] for it now, but I just had two back when I first bought it, one of them was a Beatles record,” Sadler said. “I remember the first night, listening to that with my roommates and thinking that was really cool.”

Junior Jonathan Louie said the first instrument he learned to play was the trumpet. Now he sings, plays the piano and the cajon — a percussion instrument. Louie grew up in a Christian household and mainly listened to Kidz Bop and worship music as a child.

Louie’s experience in choir, he said, helped him expand his music taste.

“I think a lot of the things that [the choir] perform[ed] help[ed] me gain a new perspective on other genres of art and gives me a newfound appreciation,” Louie said.

Junior Jonathan Louie plays the keyboard at Stauffer Chapel, Oct. 12. Louie said growing up, he listened to a lot of worship music. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Louie

Louie said he still listens to worship music primarily, but also listens to R&B, alternative, indie, pop and rap. When Louie is sad, he listens to slower, more acoustic piano and guitar, such as Giveon or Frank Ocean. When he’s feeling more upbeat he listens to indie music, The Weeknd or Harry Styles.

One of Louie’s earliest musical memories was playing the recorder in elementary school.

“That was probably one of the most fun, memorable moments when I was a kid, like looking forward to that,” Louie said. “We had a designated class to do that too, so it’s a lot of fun when you do that with your friends and [your] family comes to see.”

Cail sits with her mother at a music festival in Maine in 1977. Cail said when studying for her P.h.D. she listened to classical CDs to help retain information. Photo courtesy of Jessica Cail

While listening to music may not improve mental ability the way playing does, there is something called state-dependent memory. This means being in a specific mental, emotional and physical state can help one recall memories when they enter that state again, Cail said.

When getting her Ph.D. in psychology, Cail said she studied for her qualifying exams while listening to Cecilia Bartoli’s classical album, “Cecilia Bartoli: A Portrait,” and could listen to it while taking the test.

“It helped me recall everything I’d studied when I was listening to that same music,” Cail said. “Unfortunately, what it did was make me hate that CD, and I’ve never been able to listen to it, because all that anxiety got baked into that too, and now every time I hear that music, my stomach clenches up.”

Sophomore Stephen Weinstock said he grew up listening to a blend of classical, Motown and folk music, as well as a lot of older music from the ’30s and ’40s and bluegrass. Bluegrass is a genre that dates back to the 1600s and incorporates gospel music and blues from African Americans, according to Bluegrass Heritage.

On Saturday mornings, Weinstock said his parents would always have music playing, hearing the sound now takes him back to those mornings.

“From my room, I’d hear it,” Weinstock said. “My mom’s making breakfast or my dad’s making breakfast, and they’ve got Lionel Hampton going in the background, and it’s just a really, really nice, nostalgic feeling that I get.”

Sophomore Stephen Weinstock smiles in the car with sophomore Lexi Russell in Yosemite National Park in October while listening to The Lumineers. Weinstock said his eclectic music taste comes from his grandfather, who loved exploring new music. Photo courtesy of Stephen Weinstock

Weinstock said he also enjoys exploring new music, with genres ranging from Ukrainian Folk to ‘80s Yugoslavian Mariachi.

“My grandpa really liked a lot of the weirder genres, the more original music,” Weinstock said. “He was always playing folk music from different countries around the world. So whenever I was at my grandparent’s house I would always be hearing something different.”

Cail said the person who exposes someone to a type of music has an impact on their likelihood to return to it — positive associations, such as loved ones, will make someone more likely to listen.

“Your environment determines what you’ve been exposed to,” Cail said. “You can’t really appreciate a type of music until you’ve been exposed to it.”

Weinstock’s music taste is unique, and he said that comes from the way he listens to music.

“A lot of people have favorite artists, favorite groups or favorite albums and I don’t really have that, which is kind of weird, but I use music as a way to enhance whatever mood I’m in,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock said The Lumineers’ “Sleep on the Floor” is a road trip song, Jeff Wayne’s “Thunder Child” reminds him of backpacking on Catalina Island with friends and Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” is one of his “favorite songs ever written.”

“It’s not only a great social commentary, but I listen to it every time I drive up and down from Pepperdine, and it’s a very long song; it’s like 18 minutes, but me and my dad sing it all the way,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock smiles with his Alice’s Restaurant record at Old Town Orange in Orange County in December 2021. Weinstock said he listens to this song every time he drives to and from Pepperdine. Photo courtesy of Stephen Weinstock

While Weinstock said memories are often flawed, everyone can remember how certain places smelled. Music, he said, is similar — an extra sense.

“It just takes you back to that spot,” Weinstock said.

