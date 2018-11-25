Photos by Kat Nance

The convenient study rooms, a brand new Starbucks and an irresistible ocean view might make you never want to leave Payson library again. However, packing up your textbooks and heading to some new scenery might help boost your motivation and your GPA.

When asked by Education Weekly, Psychologist Robert Bjork said that a change of scenery could increase both your concentration and retention levels, giving you better results after a day’s worth of studying. Bjork suggests that simply moving to a different room could be beneficial in stimulating the brain.

OK, so if not the library, where else is there to study?

Thankfully, Santa Monica and Los Angeles are in no shortage of aesthetic coffee shops perfect for doing just that.

Cruise down the PCH toward Santa Monica for your first coffee stop: Bodega Coffee Bar. This newly created coffee spot resides on Broadway Street just minutes away from the beloved Santa Monica Pier and beach. Its modern yet cozy interior creates an ideal environment for working or taking a needed study break. Walk right in and approach the mosaic wooden counter to order one of their hand-crafted drinks and a bite to eat — try the breakfast burrito if you’re really hungry. The bar offers free wifi all day, but don’t be alarmed if they kick you out at 5 p.m. Bodega turns into a wine bar from 5 p.m. onwards.

Wish you were hanging on the beach under the warm Australian sun instead of studying? Well, the Aussie-inspired Great White coffee shop may give you the best of both worlds. Great White is a Venice hole-in-the-wall; look closely for their white, stenciled shark sign or else it can be easily missed. However, once inside, the hanging plants and aesthetic setup will be sure to catch your attention.

The spunky shop is known for its blue acai bowl that has caught the eyes of many Instagram food connoisseurs. Their coffee is equally as delicious — order the chai tea for a sweet pick-me-up. With a location nearly adjacent to Venice beach, Great White welcomes in sandy feet with open arms.

The final destination for a coffee fix is Dinosaur coffee, located on Sunset Boulevard. The co-creator of Cards Against Humanity and his wife founded this cute and minimalistic coffee parlor. Their bar offers plenty of space for laptops, textbooks and papers galore, making it the perfect place for studying.

The white walls with wooden accents are pleasant to the eye but won’t drag the attention away from your homework. Dinosaur is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so if you decide to make the trek to LA, you can get comfortable and stay for awhile.

Although Payson Library is a great place to study, it can be beneficial for your work ethic to go out and explore new places. Who knows, you may find a new favorite study-spot along the way.

