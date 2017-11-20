Graphic by Nate Barton

Spring Break is coming up for students, and during this time questions arise about where to go, what to do and who to go with. A lot of people answer these questions with the generic responses of somewhere tropical and with some of their best friends.

USA Today reports that some of the most popular spring break destinations include Cancun, Miami and Cabo San Lucas.

While these destinations may provide great memories that will last a lifetime, or great stories to fill in the gaps, they are only short and temporary trips. Truly the worst part about Spring Break is its length. It is always wondered how it went by so quickly. Upon their return, students face the barrage of comments about how no one was ready to come back. They long for the better times they just had, making the rest of the semester seem bleak and boring in comparison.

To combat this boredom, there is a solution that will require a change of plans, but will make the rest of the semester so much better upon return. Instead of going somewhere fun, memorable and exciting, go somewhere bleak, miserable and horrid that you couldn’t forget even if you tried.

Now this might not seem like the ideal plan, but there is some logic behind it. Malibu is already a Spring Break destination in itself. According to the website TimeOut, five of the best 11 beaches in Los Angeles are located in Malibu. Homework, class and studying ruin the scenery and diminish students’ appreciation of what is right outside their doorstep. Additionally, it’ll make Spring Break seem so much longer.

Go somewhere so cold that no matter how many layers you have you’ll still be freezing. Go somewhere so miserable that you’ll be counting down the days until Spring Break is over. Go with people you despise so much that you’ll long to see your friends again.

While this option won’t create the best memories, it’ll definitely make Malibu seem like paradise. As for me, I hear Cancun is great this time of year so I’ll be packing my bags.

