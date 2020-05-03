Art by Grace Benner

Valerie Bonoan, a recent grad of 2020, began her four years at Pepperdine like most students. Her junior year, however, God called Valerie to take a year off of school to join a ministry team and record an album. In this episode, Valerie shares her journey from the Philippines to America, her growth as an artist and musician, and how God’s hand has been on her life through the process.

The “Face to Face” is created and hosted by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore and produced by Kaelin Mendez. This episode was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio studio. The “Face to Face” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.