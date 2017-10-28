Photo by Ella Gonzalez

This week’s culture collection is a refreshing and unorthodox post-Halloween treat. Apparently, Halloween lives on past it’s Oct. 31st expiration date, in creepy tunes and cemetery walks. For good measure, some non-Halloween related events are featured.

HEAR

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein performing the music of ‘Stranger Things’

Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. — The Theatre At The Ace Hotel, Los Angeles

To inaugurate the return of the Netflix cult favorite, “Stranger Things” the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles will transform into the spooky and supernatural world created in the show. Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein will be performing the score from the show and, perhaps, their musical tunes will be enough to bring Barb back — or at least raise a good melody in her honor.

SEE

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Walking Tour

Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. — Hollywood Forever

Traipse around the grounds — and, perhaps, quite inappropriately, dance on the graves of Hollywood’s most iconic celebrities in the Hollywood forever cemetery walking tour. Join the Hollywood historian Karie Bible for a two and a half hour walking tour of the Hollywood forever cemetery, complete with pit stops at iconic celebrity graves and enough stories and Hollywood lore to satiate your imagination and pop culture fantasies.

DO

MALIBU HALF MARATHON & 5K

Nov. 5, All Day

In sharp contrast to the spooky nature of the previous events, no cemeteries or musical scores that harken back to the 1980s will be played. Rather, the athletically inclined will have the opportunity to run the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway. The scenic run will perhaps make the sweating and heavy breathing worth it, but is it better than a nonchalant cemetery walking tour or sitting in a theater listening to iconic TV show scores? That question still needs to be decided.

“Stranger Things”, cemetery walks, marathons and 5ks. It’s easy to spot the outlier in this culture collection. It’s harder choosing which event to attend.

