Photo by Ella Gonzalez

With summer on the horizon, paths will inevitably diverge, friends will part ways and Pepperdine students will be scattered across the country and the world. Savoring the last few weeks of school and what perhaps might be the last of the remaining time in Southern California, here’s what to eat, see and do for the week.

EAT

Night and Market Sahm

2533 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Night and Market’s new Venice location adds another dose of color and flavor to the Westside. Night and Market Sahm (three in Thai) is the third location of this Los Angeles Thai restaurant (with other locations in Silver Lake and West Hollywood) that has gained accolades from critics and food enthusiasts alike.

The menu features the classic pad thai in addition to the “world-famous fried chicken sandwich,” crispy rice salad, pastrami pad kee mao and many other traditional and eclectic dishes.

SEE

The Museum of Selfies

Through May 31 — 211 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

If there is anything that has defined millennial culture more than our perceived entitlement and self-importance, it is perhaps the selfie. Now there will be a museum dedicated to the art shamelessly posted across social media platforms.

The Museum of Selfies explores 40,000 years of the selfie in art, history, technology and culture. True to a museum dedicated to the art of the selfie, there will be ample selfie-taking opportunities with the museum’s interactive exhibitions. The various different kinds of selfies — the food selfie, bathroom selfie and more will be explored. The selfie however, isn’t all fun and games — the museum will also examine the unfortunate death by selfie, undoubtedly some kind of fodder for those that rail against millennial vices. Tickets may be purchased here.

DO

So Cal Corgi Beach Day

April 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Huntington Beach

The events at So Cal Corgi Beach Day do not betray its namesake. It is, in fact, a beach day for corgis. The theme of this year’s corgi beach day is “Tiki Beach Pawty,” which will undoubtedly entail corgis wearing hula skirts and other island gear.

The So Cal Corgi Beach Day happens three times a year and began as a small event in 2012 with just 15 dogs but quickly grew to an event with 1,000 plus Corgis. The event also partners with and donates proceeds to Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue, a Corgi and Corgi mix rescue, that houses these convivial, beach-frolicking quadrupedal friends.

As the end of the year winds down, indulge in some Thai food, selfies and Corgis —an all-around holy trinity of the best things to eat, see and do for the last month of the school year.

_________

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic