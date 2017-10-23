Photo by Ella Gonzalez

Weekly Culture Collection is a column that gives the best things to eat, see and do near Pepperdine, Malibu and the surrounding Los Angeles area. It’s like The New Yorker’s Goings on About Town section but not as high-brow, and there is no dandy with an eyeglass. It also has nothing to do with New York.

This week’s Culture Collection explores the best things to eat, see and do from Malibu to La Cañada Flintridge.

EAT

Tsujita

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. — 2057 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles

There are certain agreed upon truths that drive people’s actions and, perhaps in some instances, their culinary inclinations. Some truths may be summed up in an “if-then” statement: If food critic Jonathan Gold tells you to eat somewhere, then you must do it.

There is of course, no direct communication with Gold but his writing and food reviews have a sense of urgency that entice one to throw down the gauntlet and accept the challenge of dining at every place on his 101 Best Restaurants List. Consider starting with Tsujita, master of the tonkotsu ramen and conceivably the instigator of an impending food coma.

The tonkotsu ramen — a pork broth simmered for 60 hours — is the star of the show. Add a soft-boiled egg, various garnishes and pork slices that actually do have the capability of melting in one’s mouth and there’s a highly-caloric, albeit incredibly delicious, meal for one.

DO

Descanso Gardens Forest of Light

Nov. 19 – Jan. 7 — 1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

The Descanso Gardens “Enchanted: Forest of Light” is an activity far from Malibu, but nonetheless, an opportunity to explore equally beautiful terrain. Lighted installations reminiscent of something from a modern art museum, but without the capacity to break an object or get yelled at by a security guard for standing too close to an object.

“Enchanted: Forest of Light” will envelop visitors in a scenic one-mile walk through Descanso Gardens under the cover of darkness and enchanting lights — oxymoronic sure, beautiful and Instagram-worthy? Equally so — even enough to front the $28 tickets.

SEE

46th Annual Malibu ArtWalk Festival at Cross Creek

Nov. 17-19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Various forms of art — from handmade crafts to painting and sculpture, and music — will all coalesce to inaugurate Malibu’s 46th Annual ArtWalk Festival, now at a new location: Cross Creek.

Regional artists working in various mediums will showcase their work as onlookers stroll through the scenic grounds eyeing the art and perhaps the nearby restaurants for the site of their next meal. Anticipate lots of paintings of crashing waves, sandy beaches, and the ocean — it is a Malibu art festival, after all.

Enliven the week with ramen, forest of light, and local art — the three musketeers of an optimum weekend.

_______________

