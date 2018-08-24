Image by Julia Donlon

Coffee Monday is a movement that I started in 2017 to cultivate an atmosphere of inclusiveness and help inspire deeper relationships. Every Monday, I get the privilege of listening to what people are passionate about, who they love and what makes them, them — all over two cups of coffee.

During a weekly one-hour coffee date, I spend time with someone and share his or her story with the rest of the world, hopefully encouraging everyone else to take the time to have coffee with someone new.



Photo by Julia Donlon

I have decided to bring this movement to the Graphic this semester in hopes of sharing more of our very own Pepperdine community. Being intentional with your relationships is so important because it leads to life-long connections and helps build a supportive and loving community. This column will occur weekly online and will showcase an individual’s passion, purpose, interest and soul.

Check out the Coffee Monday’s social media and website for all of their interviews and check out the Graphic’s Life and Art’s Section to follow our weekly column.

_____________________

