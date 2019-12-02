G News / Video / September 19, 2020

Weekend Watch: Zac Mossin

By Alexander Payne

Video by Alexander Payne

Freshman Zac Mossin shares all about his favorite YouTube series MONEYPIT from Donut Media.

“It reminds me a lot of the old TOP GEAR where basically a bunch of guys mess around building cars and talking to pro racers,” Mossin said.

Catch WEEKEND WATCH every Saturday to hear about students’ favorite movies, shows and more.

