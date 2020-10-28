G News / Video / October 30, 2020

Weekend Watch: Will Noland

By Alexander Payne

To celebrate Halloween, senior Will Noland recommends his favorite scary movie, THE HILLS HAVE EYES (2006). The movie is a remake of Wes Craven’s 1977 horror film about a family that gets stranded in a desert full of cannibals.

“I feel like it could happen to anybody,” Noland said. “It’s not like monsters that aren’t real necessarily. It’s something that we don’t really know a lot about like radioactive mutation.”

