March 8, 2021

Weekend Watch: Matt Ott

By Alex Payne

Junior Matt Ott recommends his favorite movie “Semi-Pro” (2008). The film is a comedic story about the basketball players of the American Basketball Association in the 1970’s. Led by Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell) the Flint Tropics have to win enough games in order to merge with the other teams in the NBA.

“It’s got everything,” Ott said. “You’ve got a forbidden love story, you’ve got a good underdog story, you got Will Ferrell wrestling a bear.”

“Semi-Pro” (2008) is rated “R”.

