Senior Logan Wood recommends his favorite TV show, POSE and commends its representation.

“It’s based in the 1980s in the Black trans* ballroom scene,” Wood said. “It talks about found family and a lot of historical events that happened in New York at that time.”

The FX series received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series in 2019, with actor Billy Porter taking the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series that same year.

“I think it’s a really well-made show,” Wood said. “The stories it tells are something that haven’t really been on network TV ever.”

