G News / Video / Weekend Watch / February 27, 2021

Weekend Watch: Lindsay Hack

By Alex Payne

Junior Lindsay Hack recommends her favorite movie “The Martian” (2015). In the film, Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) takes a trip to Mars in the year 2035 but a few things go wrong –– including how he will make it back to earth.

“It’s one of those movies you can rewatch all the time because you kind of forget parts of it and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah that’s what happened,'” Hack said.

