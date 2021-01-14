G News / Video / Weekend Watch / February 12, 2021

Weekend Watch: Larson Altschul

By Alex Payne

Junior Larson Altschul recommends his favorite romcom, “Valentine’s Day” (2010) because movie has a star-studded cast and a quick-moving plot that is enjoyable for those 13 and under.

“It’s a story of a bunch of interconnected relationships,” Altschul said “You don’t even need to see it with your significant other.”

__________________________

