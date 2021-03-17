First year Josephine Lo recommends her favorite movie, “What If” (2013) because of its deep character development. The Canadian rom-com features actors Daniel Radcliff, Adam Driver and Zoe Kazan.

“It is a feel-good movie and always makes me happy,” Lo said.

“What If” (2013) is rated “PG-13”.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic