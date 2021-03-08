First year Joell Vaca recommends his favorite movie, “Baby Driver” (2017) because of the movie’s star-studded cast and unique way of capturing the audience’s attention.

“It’s based on a Romeo and Juliet type love story but there’s plenty of action and comedy and drama to go around,” Vaca said.

“Baby Driver” (2017) is rated “R”.

