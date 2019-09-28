G News / Video / September 13, 2020

Weekend Watch: Joe Allgood

By Marisa Dragos

Video by Alex Payne & Marisa Dragos

Freshman Joe Allgood shares with GNews host Alex Payne why PARKS & RECREATION is his go-to TV show.

“I was always told I was very similar to Ron Swanson in a lot of ways,” Allgood said. “And after people kept telling me that I figured I should just watch the show.”

Catch WEEKEND WATCH every Saturday on IGTV (@peppgraphic) to hear about students’ favorite movies, shows and more.

__________________________

Marisa Dragos




