G News / Video / September 25, 2020

Weekend Watch: Hailey Kawamura

By Alexander Payne

Freshman Hailey Kawamura shares why her favorite shows – CUPCAKE WARS, CAKE WARS and THE HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP – are all set in the kitchen.

“I’m a want-to-be baker,” Kawamura said. “So, I like to look at those shows for inspiration.”

Catch WEEKEND WATCH every Saturday to hear about students’ favorite movies, shows and more.

