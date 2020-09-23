Senior Elizabeth Hyde reccomends surfing back to the 1960s with one of her favorite movies, BIKINI BEACH (1964). The musical classic stars famed duo Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, and served as inspiration for Disney Channel’s TEEN BEACH MOVIE (2013).

“We’re all at home missing the beach and the waves and the sun and that’s all incorporated in this movie,” Hyde said. “It’s really reminiscent of kind of the good times.”

Catch WEEKEND WATCH every Saturday to hear about students’ favorite movies, shows and more.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic