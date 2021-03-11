G News / Video / Weekend Watch / April 18, 2021

Weekend Watch: Conner Aggers

By Alex Payne

Junior Conner Aggers recommends his favorite film of the moment, “Inception” (2010) because of its complex storyline. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the plot involves diving into the dreams of someone else.

“You can’t really watch the movie [while] relaxing,” Aggers said. “The concept and plot intricacies make for a very interesting movie.”

“Inception” (2010) is rated “PG-13”.

