G News / Video / Weekend Watch / February 19, 2021

Weekend Watch: Chase Nerison

By Alex Payne

Junior Chase Nerison recommends his favorite action movie “Top Gun” (1986). The movie follows the story of Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s naval pilot training at the Naval Fighter Weapons School.

“It has something for everyone,” Nerison said. “I think it’s good for people of all ages.”

Paramount Pictures has slated a July 2021 premiere for the action film’s sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic

 


Tags:  Alexander Payne Chase Nerison Favorite Movies g news IGTV pepperdine graphic media Tom Cruise Top Gun Weekend Watch

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepperdine Preps to Reopen with New LA County Guidelines



Alex Payne




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepperdine Preps to Reopen with New LA County Guidelines
 File photo It's not a campus reopening, but it's getting close. Pepperdine sent an email announcement to community...