Junior Chase Nerison recommends his favorite action movie “Top Gun” (1986). The movie follows the story of Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose’s naval pilot training at the Naval Fighter Weapons School.

“It has something for everyone,” Nerison said. “I think it’s good for people of all ages.”

Paramount Pictures has slated a July 2021 premiere for the action film’s sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic