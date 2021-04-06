First-year Baran Erim recommends his favorite movie, “Superbad” (2007) because of its uncommon humor. Written by Seth Rogan and Even Goldberg, the high school themed movie stars Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

“A lot of people don’t notice but ‘Superbad’ is like a very sad and relatable movie,” Erim said. “At its core, it’s a story about two best friends losing each other.”

“Superbad” (2007) is rated “R”.

__________________________

