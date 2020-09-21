G News / Video / October 3, 2020

Weekend Watch: Antonio Gutierrez

By Alexander Payne

Senior Antonio Gutierrez shares how he connects to his favorite film, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993).

“[It’s an] old movie with Johnny Depp and Leonardo Di Caprio when they were super young,” Gutierrez said. “Not a lot of people know about it, but it is such an incredible movie.”

Catch WEEKEND WATCH every Saturday to hear about students’ favorite movies, shows and more.

