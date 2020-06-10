Face to Face / Podcasts / July 10, 2020

Uproot: Part 2

By Ivy Moore & Lindsey Sullivan

 

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

In this episode we dissect topics including mass incarceration, defunding the police and where we should go from here as individuals and as a nation. George Preston IV and Brykell Killingsworth share personal stories and experiences with police and encourage people to speak up against racial injustice. Hosted by Ivy Moore.

____________________________________________________________

The “Face to Face” is created and hosted by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore and produced by Kaelin Mendez. This episode was recorded remotely. The “Face to Face” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Brykell Killingsworth Face to Face George Preston Ivy Moore Lindsey Sullivan podcast podcasts Police brutality racial injustice Uproot

Pepp Solidifies Fall 2020 Plans



Ivy Moore




