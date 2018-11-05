Pepperdine University cancelled classes for today, Nov. 9, due to the Hill and Woosley Fires in the Calabasas and Agoura Hills areas. An email statement released at 4:39 a.m. stated:

Classes are canceled and offices are closed on the Malibu and Calabasas campuses for today, November 9, 2018. All other campuses remain open at this time. Faculty and staff working on the Malibu and Calabasas campuses should not report to work unless they are critical support personnel, as designated by their supervisor. Critical support personnel on the Malibu campus should follow established departmental protocols for determining whether to report to campus if they can safely do so.

Spring and summer online registration for Seaver College will continue as scheduled. Services in the Counseling Center, chaplain’s office, and Student Health Center also will be available throughout the day. A number of strong, wind-driven fires continue to burn in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with all manner of firefighting efforts being employed, including air operations.

The Calabasas campus is now under mandatory evacuation and was vacated yesterday evening. The Malibu campus is not currently affected by these evacuation orders, but the fires continue to burn and could be a threat to the campus if they are driven down toward the coast by winds.

Many of our community members living in these surrounding areas have been impacted by the fires and have been displaced by the evacuation orders. The University will continue to monitor all conditions in the area, and in particular the Hill and Woolsey fires. Mandatory evacuation orders are currently in place for large and growing portions of Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Oak Park, and other areas.

The 101 freeway remains closed in both directions between the 23 freeway and the Santa Rosa exit. This situation is fluid and developing rapidly with changing fire conditions. For the latest information, please visit the University’s Emergency Information Page.

