Art by Elizabeth Brummer

Twitter has become one of the most culturally significant platforms of the millennial and the post-millennial generation. From niche comedy to artistic expression, Twitter users know no bounds when it comes to content curation.

Many students use Twitter as their main source of news throughout the day. As new issues or exciting ideas arise, Twitter tends to be one of the first to know about it. This, of course, creates issues of validity, ethics and sources of news. Yet, it does not appear that Twitter being a news, arts and culture platform for millennials will be changing anytime soon. If utilized productively, Twitter could go from being an overwhelming source of continuous information to a globalized community that rallies together for positive change.

The space to connect through internet culture brings both ties of community and issues of conflict. People are constantly faced with the negative news cycle alongside a new viral video as they refresh their timeline. It is exhausting to wrestle with the costs and the benefits of engaging with Twitter.

Luckily, the engagement with student content is often comedically refreshing and politically engaging. Millennials and post-millennials have developed a strong sense of humor to get through the seemingly consistent difficult times. By creating positive content and connecting with others, there seems to be a sense of internet community that can be translated to relations on Pepperdine’s campus.

Pepperdine students are very familiar with the type of Twitter comedy that lands just right with their peers. The platform not only allows for an innovative space of humor and expression but also the feeling of connectedness to others around campus.

A smaller group of students, in particular, is extremely in tune with the niche comedy culture of Twitter. These individuals understand the tedious work and the painstaking grit that it takes to construct the perfect tweet with a complimentary photo alongside it.

The king and queen of reaction-style tweets are Pepperdine juniors Logan Wood, the lead designer for Currents Magazine, (@logandhi) and Franki Hooks (@frankihooks). Their arsenal of photos encourages students to support the arts like Dance in Flight or to stay engaged in classes. Their intellectual use of photos takes their ability to communicate through Twitter to the next level.

Other students, like Pepperdine senior Audrey Rhynerson (@artisinalaudrey), are very in tune with the thoughts and emotions of the Pepperdine student body. She understands the student lack of motivation, the beautiful views from behind the chapel and cars on campus.

These students even tweet each other to simply ask Wood where he is. Their range is so great that they have effectively created a positive Twitter culture around Pepperdine’s campus.

While the students create extremely humorous content, they are also very engaged with political activism. From retweeting thoughts on socialism to the Iowa caucus, their drive to represent those without representation is a powerful use of a public platform.

Beyond Pepperdine, there is an even greater range of content. Politicians utilize the free platform for marketing and expression of their goals. Artists utilize the free platform to promote their new work. The free space to share and collaborate has created a global community like never before.

This platform has greatly influenced how people connect through language and ideas. The ability for students to walk around campus and reference a tweet is a new indication of people who might share interests. For others, it can be an indicator that their styles of humor greatly differ.

Interact with students who remind others to be comfortable with yourself, support the Pepperdine arts and take in the scenery around campus.

Twitter is a beautiful platform to be creative and expressive. Begin to utilize it and connect more with those around you on campus every day.

____________

Email Lexi Scanlon: lexi.scanlon@pepperdine.edu