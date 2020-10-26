The official poster for season 4 of Netflix’s “Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father” displays Jack (left) and Michael (right) Whitehall in front of the Sydney Opera House, where they visited. Michael was annoyed with his son, and he seldom complimented Jack during their travels.

In 2017, Netflix launched the TV documentary series “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father,” which shows British humor through the traveling experiences of Jack Whitehall and his father, Michael.

The Whitehall family faces a common problem: children trying to get along with their parents. As Jack and Michael travel together, they gradually learn to understand each other. The conversation between the Whitehall father and son during the journey exemplify how the quarantine period lends families opportunities to reunite and start to have a heart-to-heart talk with each other.

Jack Whitehall, a stand-up comedy host, started his career when he was 17 years old. Due to his busy schedule, he seldom has time to visit his parents.

Michael Whitehall, a typical English gentleman, enjoys his retirement in Britain. Shooting “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” gives him more time to spend with his eldest son, Jack. He always has a serious look and considers Jack his least favorite child.

Another factor that complicates this father-son relationship is that Jack was born when Michael was 48 years old. The viewers notice the age difference between the two men, which makes the TV show even more humorous. Jack takes his father with him to experience life in foreign countries, having street food, watching “Eurovision Song Contest” backstage and dressing up as clowns.

The amusing effect of Jack and Michael’s age difference is apparent in their disagreement about which hotel to stay at. In season 1, Michael wants to stay in a five-star hotel with excellent service, tidy facilities and a large room. Jack, however, said if they stay in a fancy hotel, they cannot experience authentic life in South East Asia.

Their different food preferences is a second example of their age difference. Jack prefers to have local food, and Michael wants to have Walsh lamb steak — his favorite dish. Michael always refuses to try anything new.

Michael’s generation wants to follow the traditions, but Jack’s generation is eager to try new things. All generations should respect each other, and the age difference between the two Whitehalls augments more joyful moments, which the viewers are able to enjoy.

In season 2, episode 3, when Jack performs in the “Eurovision Song Contest,” and the audience applauds and shouts for him. Michael watches Jack from behind the curtain and eventually smiles sincerely because he cannot hide his pride for Jack.

Jack eventually opens his heart to Michael and expresses how lucky he feels and how grateful he is. Michael’s response at the end of season 3, episode 2 is also moving, as he tells Jack he will support his son’s career path.

Besides the humor of the show, the splendid scenery of South East Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Australia also attracts the audience. Viewers may not be able to travel around the world, especially during COVID-19, but this TV series gives them a chance to experience exotic customs through visual streaming.

This quarantine period gives families the chance to communicate more and have a better understanding of each other. Audiences can enjoy virtual trips by watching this TV series.

For those who want to enjoy gorgeous scenery and British humor, “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” is now available for streaming on Netflix.

