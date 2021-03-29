G News / Video / March 31, 2021

There’s No April Fool-ing You

By Marisa Dragos

This April Fools’ Day, The Graphic reminds you to always check your sources and distinguish fact from opinion.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  AJ Muonagolu Alex Payne april fools day Ashley Mowreader fact check g news IGTV Isabella Teague news literacy pepperdine graphic media

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Fresh Faces: Debate Team Member Brings her Passion for Politics to Malibu
Next Post
Pepperdine Men’s Basketball Shines In CBI Championship



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Fresh Faces: Debate Team Member Brings her Passion for Politics to Malibu
 First-year Terra Hernandez poses for her senior portrait in January 2020 at Mauna Kea Beach, Hawai'i. Hernandez said she lived...