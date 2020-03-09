G News / Video / September 3, 2020

The Rundown – 09.03.20

By Marisa Dragos

Video by Isabella Teague & Marisa Dragos

Catch THE RUNDOWN every Thursday on Instagram (@peppgraphic) to keep up on The Graphic’s top news stories of the week.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  DIF g news greek life IGTV Isabella Teague Marisa Dragos OSA pepperdine graphic media recruitment the rundown

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Graphic Print Edition: 9-3-2020
Next Post
Fresh Faces: First-year Ready to Make Waves in the Los Angeles Music and Art Scene



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Graphic Print Edition: 9-3-2020
 Life & Arts: Pepperdine’s Theatre Department Perseveres Through a Season on Computer Screens Film Review:...