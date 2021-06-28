Newsletters / Summer 2021 / June 30, 2021

The Pixel: June 28, 2021

By Abby Wilt

Featured Articles

News:

Pepperdine Modifies COVID-19 Protocols Following State Reopening

Life and Arts:

Knitting Enthusiast’s Sweater Business Flourishes Amidst Lockdown

Podcasts: The Melanated Muckraker [APPLE PODCASTS] [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

Latest Editions:

