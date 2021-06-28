Featured Articles

News:

Pepperdine Modifies COVID-19 Protocols Following State Reopening

Life and Arts:

Knitting Enthusiast’s Sweater Business Flourishes Amidst Lockdown

Podcasts: The Melanated Muckraker [APPLE PODCASTS] [SOUNDCLOUD] & [SPOTIFY]

Latest Editions:

Google Form: [Let us know your questions]

Ads:

University Credit Union

____________________________________

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9