Newsletters / June 30, 2020

The Pixel COVID-19 Special Edition: March 26, 2020

By Gianni Cocchella

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9


Tags:  Campus Housing coronavirus COVID-19 credit/no credit Dean's Office housing and residence life online classes pepperdine graphic media the pixel

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
The Pixel: March 23, 2020
Next Post
The Pixel: March 30, 2020



Gianni Cocchella




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
The Pixel: March 23, 2020
 ﻿ The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need...