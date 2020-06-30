Newsletters / July 2, 2020

The Pixel COVID-19 Special Edition: April 9, 2020

By Gianni Cocchella

The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need to know. Sign up to receive the Pixel in your inbox: https://forms.gle/AxrcdD4aonNrGyBH9


Tags:  community service coronavirus COVID-19 LAUSD Los Angeles Unified School District nonprofit online classes online education online learning pepperdine graphic media SQD Ink. the pixel

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
The Pixel: April 6, 2020
Next Post
The Pixel: April 13, 2020



Gianni Cocchella




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
The Pixel: April 6, 2020
 ﻿ The Pixel is Pepperdine Graphic Media’s weekly newsletter that highlights our top stories and breaks down what you need...