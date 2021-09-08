Living on campus at Pepperdine is a part of being a Wave that every student should (and, really, has to) experience. You get to live in a community of other students, in Malibu, with easy access to all your classes and everything campus has to offer with views you really can’t beat.

While being a part of Pepperdine’s residential community is usually a great part of a student’s time at Seaver, there can be some issues. From roommate conflicts to ant invasions, a wealth of challenges add to many students’ experiences living on campus.

Perhaps one of the main perks of being in a residence hall is the opportunity to live in a place with a breathtaking ocean view. For example, I live in first-year housing as a Resident Advisor, and I wake up every morning and see a truly unique view of beautiful Malibu that anyone would envy.

While my view is obviously not one of the best campus has to offer, I’m fine with sacrificing a nice scene outside for the private bathroom I enjoy as an RA. The hardest part of living in most of the residential halls on campus is having to share a bathroom with your suitemates or apartment-mates, especially during your first year. You arrive at college, you’re already nervous and now you have to carefully find times you can shower or pee in peace.

The upside of communal bathrooms is that the custodial staff regularly cleans them for you. Your bathroom stays spotless, while the state of your room is up to you. Most people try to keep their rooms presentable, but at Pepperdine, it doesn’t matter how clean you keep your room; you will share your space with ants.

The ants are a fixture of our residential community, and I firmly believe they’re the most resilient ants in the U.S. — in true Pepperdine fashion — because no matter what you do, they just keep coming back.

If you do have an ant infestation in your home, it’s annoying, but it’s also seasonal, so they usually vacate the premises pretty quickly. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for bad roommates. They usually stick around for a while, and you can’t get rid of them with a maintenance request.

Despite the challenges that come with living on campus at Pepperdine, at the end of the day, you have the privilege of living in Malibu, and that kind of outweighs all the little problems (except for no air conditioning; that one is impossible to overcome).

