The Graphic news team wants to hear from you. As reporters, our job is to keep our community informed about local issues — from the exciting to the mundane. Local reporters are the ones who go to city hall and school board meetings, courtrooms, press conferences and anywhere else they need to go to cover their community.

Graphic journalists are no exception. We are at student government meetings, university events, the IP office, the Student Assistance Center, sporting events and wherever else there might be a story.

Just like local journalists, we cannot always be reporting on major news. Sometimes you may read the headline and think, “This may be important to someone else, but I don’t care about it.” That is fine.

One of our main goals is to tell the stories that people are interested in so we can answer the questions they have about Pepperdine, Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, LA and all of California. That is why we are always open to story suggestions, tips and letters to the editor.

If there is something you think we should look into, we want to know it. If we write something that piques your interest, we want to know that too. We can follow up on the story, dig deeper and give you the information you are looking for.

Our news team wants to have an open dialogue with our readers. We want to work with you to find stories that interest you.

If we publish a story that you absolutely hate — one so terrible and ugly that it hurts your eyes to look at it — then tell us. Write us an email. The Graphic puts the writer’s email at the bottom of every article. If that is too formal, direct message one of our reporters on Instagram or Twitter (or Facebook, if you are weird).

We try to cover every part of Pepperdine. Although we are not a massive state school, enough happens here that we might miss something. If we do, we want our readers to let us know.

_________________________________________________________________________

Follow Kyle McCabe on Twitter @kyledotmccabe or email him at kyle.j.mccabe@pepperdine.edu.