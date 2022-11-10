Students Thrive Through the Power of Podcasts

Art by Vivian Hsia

In a world that thrives off of connection through social media and web-based interactions, students shared how podcasts provide a fun and alternative way to learn new information while connecting with like-minded people. Dave Winer and Adam Curry were the first to coin the term “podcast” in 2004, according to Dear Media, a major podcast network.

Since then, businesses and influencers alike now rely on podcasts as a source of revenue as well as a way to connect with their audience, according to Dear Media. From tactical advice to news, sports, health and lifestyle, students said they are receiving their daily dose of information from various podcast shows.

“[Podcasts] are a great talking point, and they’re a really great way to mindlessly learn something — or if you’re ever feeling lonely or bored, it’s a fun way to make yourself laugh depending on the podcast,” senior Katie Price said.

Price said she has incorporated podcasts into her daily morning routine to help start her day on a positive note. Her favorite podcasts include a combination of both sports and faith-based shows.

“Let God” is a Christian-oriented podcast hosted by Wanipa, Ayanfe and Mary-Hannah — three culturally diverse women sharing their unique experiences as Christians. Their discussions range from scripture and relationship advice to more controversial subjects such as colorism in the church, Christianity as a “white man’s religion” and mental health.

The featured cover art for “Let God,” a faith-based podcast hosted by Wanipa, Ayanfe and Mary-Hannah. The first episode was recorded in 2020 and provided a brief introduction of each of the hosts. Photo courtesy of Let God Podcast

Price said two of her favorite episodes include “I Aspire to be a Lady of Leisure” and “Guilt, Shame, Forgiveness, and Freedom.” She also explained how listening to podcasts gives her a boost of inspiration during her workouts.

“Part of why I mostly listen to Christian podcasts in the morning is because it’s a way for me to have my personal quiet time alone with the Lord while also getting to move my body,” Price said.

As a sports enthusiast, Price said she is also an avid listener of the show, “Snacks,” hosted by Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams. As members of the National Women’s Soccer League, Price said they offer insight into the competitive world of women’s sports.

Through conversations with professional female athletes, their episodes cover everything from the best parts of sports and overcoming hardships to how they achieved their rank as professional athletes, according to Just Women’s Sports.

The cover art for “Snacks” invites listeners to grab a snack and settle in for their sports-oriented discussions. Episodes include topics such as the emotional aspects of The Olympics and recovering from injury as a professional-ranked athlete. Photo courtesy of Snacks Podcast

Price said podcasts serve as excellent conversation starters and mood boosters. She said they are a way to quickly learn a host of information on specific topics. In a world where sports were previously viewed as a male-dominated field, Price said “Snacks” provides a powerful voice for female athletes.

“It’s really cool getting to hear such inspiring women and being empowered by other women, especially just because women’s sports have not always been looked up to,” Price said.

Junior Emma Krehbiel said she is drawn to a blend of health, wellness and lifestyle podcasts, including “The Ed Mylett Show” and “The Skinny Confidential.” As a psychology major, Krehbiel loves learning about health tips and hearing about how others have overcome struggles and discovered their passions.

“Sometimes it’s nice to hear a person talking about their experience or thoughts on something rather than just reading it on Google,” Krehbiel said.

“The Ed Mylett Show” is hosted by entrepreneur, performance coach and author Ed Mylett. His podcast episodes feature interviews with some of the world’s most elite professionals specializing in sports, business and health. Featured guests include the Starbucks President Howard Behar, life coach and author Jay Shetty and business strategist Tony Robbins, according to Mylett’s website.

Ed Mylett is a distinguished author, keynote speaker and performance coach. Previous episodes have included titles such as “The Pathway to Fulfillment,” “Knock Down the Wall Between You and Your Dream” and “My #1 Key to Happiness.” Photo courtesy of The Ed Mylett Show

Krehbiel said “The Ed Mylett Show” helped her develop an intentional morning routine during quarantine with mindful practices, such as reading her Bible and hydrating first thing in the morning.

“The Skinny Confidential,” co-hosted by Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts, is a lifestyle podcast, featuring fun and tactical life advice. From beauty and wellness to tips on relationships and business, Krehbiel said this show is a one-stop shop for those interested in starting a company from the ground up or developing healthier mindsets.

Podcast hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts are the owners of two successful businesses, “The Skinny Confidential” and “Dear Media Podcast Network.” Evarts founded “The Skinny Confidential” while obtaining her bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University in TV broadcasting. Photo courtesy of The Skinny Confidential

Krehbiel said she is drawn to the show’s emphasis on the connection between mind and body and cultivating a healthy microbiome through holistic practices. She also said she admires that TSC combines her two interests of health and psychology in many episodes.

The accessibility of podcast shows on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music connects communities cross-culturally while delving into specific topics of interest, according to Forbes. Podcasts not only provide a host of valuable information but offer a source of connection for individuals around the globe.

“Whatever you’re interested in, I feel like there’s always a podcast or other people who have done that or have tips,” Krehbiel said.

