Students Share Their Pop Culture Themed Halloween Costumes

With Halloween just around the corner, students said they are picking their best pop culture costumes to celebrate this year.

Despite how stressful midterm season can be, students said they are still in the Halloween spirit. They said they enjoy the creativity of dressing up.

“It’s fun to see people live out their imaginations during the Halloween season,” junior Devin Cooke said.

Sophomore Leilani Frailich said she plans on being a vampire this year — inspired by one of her favorite television series, “The Vampire Diaries.”

Frailich decided to put together the costume herself as a last-minute decision to go to a friend’s off-campus Halloween event.

Frailich said she will wear an all-black dress with black elbow-length gloves. She said she wanted to create a scary, Halloween look with a fashionable twist.

“I was thinking spooky glam,” Frailich said. “I thought the dress would fit the idea and that the gloves gave it a little more glam.”

Frailich said she chose the color black because she believes it fits the theme of vampires popping out at night — it was the best color to express the sense of fright.

Junior Alex Melamed said he is also putting together his own costume — The Winter Soldier from the “Captain America” movie.

“I feel like I could look the part,” Melamed said. “It inspires me to get in shape and work out a lot more.”

Melamed said he plans on using old black clothes, an N95 mask and tinfoil for the arm to make up the costume. He wants to take a shot at creating his own look after seeing examples on Instagram.

Cooke bought a costume, instead of making one. He said he is dressing up as a member of American hip-hop dance crew Jabawockeez. The pieces he is wearing to make up the costume are a polo bucket, an Adidas tracksuit and the signature Jabawockeez mask.





Cooke and his family commonly go to Las Vegas for vacation, and he recently went to the Jabawockeez “Timeless” with his mom this past summer, he said. This inspired his costume.

“[My family and I] have always admired the Jabawockeez from afar, but this time my mom and I were able to witness them live in a concert for the first time,” Cooke said.

After the show, Cooke said he went to the merchandise store to buy the Jabawockeez mask, and the experience prompted him to wear the mask for Halloween.

Halloween is the holiday when students can dress up as anyone besides themselves, and they said they are taking advantage of it.

“I love the fun and creative spirit of dressing up on Halloween,” Cooke said.

