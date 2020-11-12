After an unusually strong winter storm struck Texas the week of Feb. 15, the state faced widespread power outages and tap water difficulties. First year Elle Shrader, Perspectives Editor AJ Muonagolu and class of 2020 alumna Amber Jaycox share their experiences.

“It’s very very crazy and we’re all just holding on,” Jaycox said.

__________________________

