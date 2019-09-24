Video by Marisa Dragos

Pepperdine’s University Events team hosted a student-focused celebration on Sept. 26 for the Inauguration of President Gash.

The event included food trucks, activities and a presentation featuring real wolves.

President and First Lady Gash mingled with students throughout the event and participated in a version of the “Newlywed Game,” leading to a pie-in-the-face for President Gash.