Pepperdine junior Jake Brandon Harris died early Monday in San Pedro after his car crashed into a railing on the 110 Freeway and caught fire.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Harris died at the scene, according to ABC7. Emergency crews did not find any passengers at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear and an investigation is ongoing, according to the LAPD. No updates on the case have been released at this time.

Pepperdine sophomore Kelly Champeau posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram Monday evening.



“Heaven was blessed with Jake Brandon Harris today,” the post reads. “The good people really do die young. Our friend group will forever be altered and eternally grateful for your memories. I will do my best to honor your legacy by striving to act with your kind heart, positivity and accepting nature. I will always miss you, your jeep and your smile.”



Champeau and sophomore Ally Enns, another close friend of Harris, wrote in a statement that Harris was the “most kindhearted, selfless, loving person that we ever knew.”

“Jake took our problems on his shoulders, opened his heart to everyone and was constantly positive,” Champeau and Enns wrote. “He welcomed everyone into his life without judgement. Despite his own life, he always put others first. To see Jake on campus or to be able to spend time with him was a blessing and gift that will be truly missed. The Pepperdine community will always miss Jake’s friendly smile. You will never be forgotten, always in our hearts and thoughts.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

