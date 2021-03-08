Photo courtesy Pepperdine University

Pepperdine’s Student Health Center officially opened as a vaccine distribution site the week of March 15. The University received notice of its eligibility by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in January but finally received the vaccine for distribution early March.

“All faculty, staff, and students employed by the University are currently eligible under the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1B, which includes those working in education,” according to a March 15 Public Relations email. “Effective today, March 15, people aged 16-64 who have underlying health conditions or disabilities are also now eligible to receive vaccines, as their conditions put them at the highest risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19.”

Vaccination appointments will begin Tuesday, March 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and community members can make an appointment on the Student Health Center site.

“Due to the limited number of doses available currently, registration is first-come, first-served basis,” according to the PR email. “Appointments must be made in advance to ensure vaccine doses are available. Walk-ups will not be accepted”

Pepperdine Human Resources shared an email update March 9, informing faculty and staff of their eligibility for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose on campus.

Faculty and staff filled out a form March 10 to indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine on campus. Individuals who had yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to be vaccinated at the Student Health Center; those who got Pfizer or their first dose of Moderna elsewhere are encouraged to return to their first vaccination location, according to the HR email.

Community members with underlying health conditions or disabilities include those with weakened immune systems or those who experience high-risk conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, solid organ transplant, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, heart conditions, severe obesity or Type 2 diabetes.

Individuals can determine their eligibility through a questionnaire on California’s MyTurn system, according to the PR email.

In a March 4 email to the Graphic, Student Health Center Director Rebecca Roldan and Dr. Lucy Larson provided an update on the Student Health Center’s preparation to operate as a vaccine distribution site.

“It is important to recognize that COVID-19 vaccines have special requirements related to storage and distribution,” Roldan wrote. “The virus itself necessitates mitigation of risk protocols during clinics (such as physical distancing) that will change some of the SHC’s usual practices. Protocols and distribution plans have been developed and are under constant review based on new information as it becomes available.”

At the time of Roldan’s email, Pepperdine was unaware of how many doses the University would receive, what type of vaccine would be offered or when the vaccine could be distributed.

Vaccinated employees are encouraged to fill out the University’s Employee COVID-19 Vaccination Notification form to “help the University maintain accurate vaccine eligibility records,” according to the HR email.

Annabelle Childers contributed to this reporting.

