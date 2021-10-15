A COVID-19 testing site sits on Pepperdine’s campus during fall 2021 for students to receive a PCR test. All community members will need to test at one of these sites before they can return to in-person classes. Photo by Ryan Brinkman

Pepperdine will welcome students back to campus Jan. 10, to begin online instruction, with in-person classes expected to begin as early as Jan. 13, the University announced in a community-wide email Dec. 31. The first three days of classes will take place remotely to allow community members to receive a PCR test on campus before attending any in-person classes.

Community members need to plan accordingly to test at an on-campus testing site on Jan. 8 or Jan. 10. Only negative students will be allowed to return to in-person classes Jan. 13. Faculty and staff do not need to report their negative results before returning to in-person classes.

“Pepperdine will approach this in faith and in solidarity with our community, ensuring we are as prepared as possible and confident in God’s continuing grace,” according to the Dec. 31 email.

The requirement remains for community members to receive a negative entry test within 72 hours of returning to campus. The University will continue to require weekly screening tests for all community members regardless of vaccination status.

Mask-wearing also remains a requirement in all indoor public spaces on campus, including University shuttles, buses, vans and ride shares. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health may require improved masks, surgical or N95, which Pepperdine will help supply.

Dining on campus will transition to grab-and-go. Athletics, housing and other programming remain unchanged.

“Upon returning for the spring semester, students should take appropriate precautions such as masking and distancing,” according to the email. “It is imperative that all safety protocols be followed closely, especially as students await initial test results.”

Spring 2022 International Programs will still depart on-time, and students participating in these programs will receive more information from the Office of International Programs.

Spring New Student Orientation will also occur, but all attendees, including family members, must test at an on-campus testing site prior to participating in activities.

Quarantine protocols remain unchanged and Pepperdine will notify community members in case of a change per CDC guidance.

The University encourages those eligible to receive an mRNA booster shot (Moderna or Pfizer). The University will host clinics Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

The University said they will reevaluate plans as necessary to adapt to LA County health guidelines and keep the community as safe as possible amidst COVID-19.

“This pandemic continues to be unpredictable; therefore, we will remain flexible and re-evaluate plans whenever necessary,” the University wrote in the email.

