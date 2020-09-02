Podcasts / SportsWaves / September 28, 2020

SportsWaves Episode 2: Rocco Cuttone

By Paxton Ritchey & Karl Winter

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

In this week’s episode, Paxton and Karl break down the Week 2 NFL action and shout out their weekly NFL picks column in the Graphic. Freshman water polo athlete Rocco Cuttone joins the show to discuss the intricacies of European water polo, Bay Area sports teams and why living on campus right now isn’t so bad.

__________________________________________________

Follow SportsWaves on Twitter: @sportswavespod

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter. This episode was recorded remotely. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


