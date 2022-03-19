Sponsored Content: Songfest 2022 — Songfest Community Event

Songfest 2017: All Aboard!

Songfest is Pepperdine’s longest-standing tradition. This mini-musical variety show has

been a meaningful and enriching experience for alumni, students, faculty, and staff. Each year,

students have the opportunity to create an original show centered around a theme. Students

spend weeks rehearsing to present their show to the Pepperdine community. During rehearsal

time, students are able to create long-lasting memories and new friendships.

Songfest 2022: Eta Theta Tau’s Rehearsal

At the beginning of February, Songfest hosted their annual kick-off event. The Songfest team

sent out invitations to the Pepperdine community. During kick-off, students were able to learn

more about this year’s Songfest and join Eta Theta Tau (HΘT). Since then, students have been

diligently rehearsing every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.. For

this year, HΘT took an innovative approach to their performance. Instead of a live show, they

are producing a pre-recorded video of their mini-musical. Though this year may look different,

the heart of Songfest has not changed. Through this beloved program, students continue to

build community.

Songfest 2022 Community Event

Over the years, Songfest has been presented on many stages such as the Waves Cafe,

Firestone Fieldhouse, Smothers Theatre, online, and for this year in Elkins Auditorium. The

Songfest team is excited to announce that the “Songfest Community Event ” is happening on

Friday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.. This event will include:

● a screening of pre-recorded performances by HΘT, the Pepperdine Pickups and

Songfest alumni

● karaoke hosted by the Student Programming Board

● an opportunity to learn a dance from HΘT’s show

● free food trucks!

The event is free to all, however, it is highly encouraged to RSVP through Peppervine for this

special community event. For questions regarding Songfest or this event, contact

songfest@pepperdine.edu.