Songfest 2019: California Calling!

Beginning in 1973, Pepperdine students have come together every spring semester to sing, dance, and compete in the Songfest show. Each year, the student groups create unique and original shows centered around a central theme. In a typical semester, the groups rehearse for an intense two-week period and then perform multiple shows for a live audience. The winner of Songfest and the Sweepstakes award is selected by a panel of judges, who award points based on music, choreography, set and costume design, theme, and enthusiasm. This family friendly show has become a staple in the Pepperdine community and the student experience.

Over the years, Songfest has seen many stages of growth, and has been held in several venues, such as the cafeteria, Firestone Fieldhouse, Smothers Theatre, and now a virtual platform! Student Activities is partnering with the Lisa Smith Wengler’s Center for the Arts to stream their pre-recorded shows. The theme of this year’s Songfest is “Hobbies” and the show consists of musical numbers by the Pepperdine Pickups and Pepperdine Chamber Choir, and one student group show, Eta Theta Tau. Each of them selected their favorite hobbies and created something special for the Pepperdine community to watch. The performance ends with “Let There Be Peace On Earth” which features Songfest alumni from 1973 to 2020.

Since September, our student leaders have been working hard to create and conceptualize their show. Songfest rehearsals officially “kicked-off” on Feb. 15 and Eta Theta Tau has been meeting weekly on Zoom throughout the semester. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s show, it has allowed the opportunity for alumni of the past couple years to join the Eta Theta Tau’s show. Additionally, Songfest alumni are still a part of the closing song, “Let There Be Peace On Earth.” At the heart of Songfest is community and even though this is a virtual season of life, the Pepperdine community came together to make this year’s show happen.

The Songfest’s performances are on Thursday, April 29 & Friday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. (PDT). In order to access the performances, all attendees must register through the Lisa Smith Wengler’s Center for the Arts website. The registration for Songfest is free. For more information on Songfest, check out our website.